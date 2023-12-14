Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

