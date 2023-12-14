Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,864,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 405,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 258,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,393 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

