Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 43,992 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,992 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.0873 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

