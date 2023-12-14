Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

