Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $148.77 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $150.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

