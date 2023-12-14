Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 1,500 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chemed Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $584.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $590.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

