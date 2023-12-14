Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the November 15th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemomab Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMMB. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemomab Therapeutics

About Chemomab Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.