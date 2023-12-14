China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

CGA opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.61. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

