China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
CGA opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.61. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.97.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Invest in Energy
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.