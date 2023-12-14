China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Update

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSGEF opened at 0.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.42. China Suntien Green Energy has a twelve month low of 0.42 and a twelve month high of 0.42.

China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

