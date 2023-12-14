CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,343. CHS has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

CHS Announces Dividend

CHS Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

