CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
CHSCM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,343. CHS has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
