Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of CINF opened at $105.98 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

