Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Reduced by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $574.90 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $576.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.26. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.