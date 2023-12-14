Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,233 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.2 %

C stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.93. 9,349,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,471,377. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

