Citigroup Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $255.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.07.

Get Danaher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 3.2 %

DHR opened at $226.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.