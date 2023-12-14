Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a $975.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $1,050.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,171.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,053.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,177.66. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

