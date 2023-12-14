Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Special Situations

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations by 8,104.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Special Situations alerts:

Clean Energy Special Situations Price Performance

Clean Energy Special Situations stock remained flat at $10.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. Clean Energy Special Situations has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Clean Energy Special Situations Company Profile

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.