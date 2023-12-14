CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.19

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 6888294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,192,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 498,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 410,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.