CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,995 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 6.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.69% of CME Group worth $497,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.51. The company had a trading volume of 355,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,208. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

