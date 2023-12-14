Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

CTSH stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $73.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

