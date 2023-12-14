Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.240–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.9 million-$314.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.7 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 685,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 276,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

