Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 131,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 684,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

