Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of RNP stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.41.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
