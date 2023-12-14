Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,700,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

