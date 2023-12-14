Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000.

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

