Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 97,836 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $13,606,052.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,375,459.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $13,276,345.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20.

Shares of COIN opened at $150.46 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $150.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

