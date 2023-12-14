Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,251 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

