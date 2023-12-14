Community Bank of Raymore Acquires 1,050 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 1.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,217,000 after acquiring an additional 186,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after acquiring an additional 109,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

NYSE CLF opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

