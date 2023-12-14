Community Bank of Raymore Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. CSX makes up 3.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

