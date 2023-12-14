Community Bank of Raymore Invests $204,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.30. 125,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,451. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

