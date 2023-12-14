Comparing Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) & Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) and Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxxinity has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Vaxxinity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of Vaxxinity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -117.71% -71.82% Vaxxinity N/A -158.06% -82.30%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vaxxinity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,900.00%. Vaxxinity has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 858.90%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vaxxinity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 442.18 -$13.58 million N/A N/A Vaxxinity $70,000.00 1,321.82 -$75.22 million ($0.52) -1.40

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxxinity.

Summary

Kiora Pharmaceuticals beats Vaxxinity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals



Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, and KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treating patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery for corneal wound repair. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

About Vaxxinity



Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD. It is also developing UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; VXX-401 that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; and UB-612 for neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Vaxxinity, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida.

