Comparing Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Technologies and Sonic Foundry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $120,000.00 24.48 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.08 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.11

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonic Foundry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A N/A -385.99% Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Global Technologies and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Technologies and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats Global Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

