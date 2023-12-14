Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.08

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 27162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Construction Partners Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,532,000 after buying an additional 140,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after buying an additional 172,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Construction Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

