Contrasting ATIF (ATIF) and The Competition

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) is one of 62 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ATIF to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATIF and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $2.45 million -$2.88 million -3.30 ATIF Competitors $1.03 billion $65.19 million 16.04

ATIF’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of ATIF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ATIF and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF -117.67% -73.21% -39.86% ATIF Competitors -35.05% -106.66% -17.19%

Risk & Volatility

ATIF has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ATIF and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF Competitors 64 529 1314 52 2.69

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 13.08%. Given ATIF’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATIF has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

ATIF competitors beat ATIF on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States. Its consulting services primarily include due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations; reorganization, pre-listing education and tutoring, talent search, legal and audit firm recommendation and coordination, VIE contracts and other public-listing related documents review, merger and acquisition planning, investor referral and pre-listing equity financing source identification and recommendations, and independent directors and audit committee candidate's recommendation. The company also offers shell company identification and recommendation for customers expecting to become publicly listed through reverse merger transaction; assistance in preparation of customers' public filings for IPO or reverse merger transactions; and assistance in answering comments and questions received from regulatory agencies. In addition, it operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media website focuses on distributing financial news and information. ATIF Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

