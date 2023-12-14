Contrasting MEG Energy (MEGEF) and The Competition

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) is one of 365 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MEG Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of MEG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MEG Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEG Energy N/A N/A N/A MEG Energy Competitors 175.05% 4.45% 2.76%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MEG Energy N/A N/A -37.39 MEG Energy Competitors $862.33 million $198.62 million -25.10

This table compares MEG Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MEG Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MEG Energy. MEG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MEG Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEG Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 MEG Energy Competitors 683 4375 8056 308 2.60

MEG Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential downside of 44.37%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 35.00%. Given MEG Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MEG Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

MEG Energy rivals beat MEG Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions. It also transports and sells thermal oil in North America and internationally. MEG Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

