Contrasting Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) & ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) and ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and ASMPT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 13.48% 10.72% 8.82% ASMPT N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of ASMPT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $824.55 million 1.99 $118.79 million $1.92 13.67 ASMPT N/A N/A N/A $2.23 4.56

This table compares Photronics and ASMPT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than ASMPT. ASMPT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Photronics and ASMPT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 ASMPT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Photronics presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.97%. Given Photronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than ASMPT.

Summary

Photronics beats ASMPT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment provides assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

