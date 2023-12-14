Cornerstone Management Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 281,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after buying an additional 71,804 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

