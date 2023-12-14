Cornerstone Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $175.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.