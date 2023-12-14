Cornerstone Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Cornerstone Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund accounts for 0.5% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFI. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 303,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RFI opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

