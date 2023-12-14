Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

