Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Corteva were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $47.10. 781,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.