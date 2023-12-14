CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 52-Week High at $231.54

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $231.54 and last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 10344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.23.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%.

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,534 shares in the company, valued at $68,713,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $2,951,087. 48.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 55.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

