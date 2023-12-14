Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTRA. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.