Couchbase’s (BASE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BASE

Couchbase Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BASE stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 183,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $300,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $300,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,434,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,567 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP lifted its position in Couchbase by 26.8% during the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 467,638 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.