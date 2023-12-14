Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Capital BDC

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 106.49%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.