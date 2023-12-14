Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 106.49%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

