CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Cut to Underperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

