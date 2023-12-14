Critical Contrast: Prime Medicine (PRME) vs. Its Rivals

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Prime Medicine to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prime Medicine and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.21 million -$121.82 million -4.36 Prime Medicine Competitors $733.84 million $92.35 million -2.74

Prime Medicine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -67.28% -57.83% Prime Medicine Competitors -4,457.33% -164.23% -46.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Prime Medicine has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Prime Medicine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 2 4 0 2.67 Prime Medicine Competitors 1294 4501 11568 193 2.61

Prime Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 123.48%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 67.00%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. Prime Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

