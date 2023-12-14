Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Robert J. Hariri Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Hariri sold 1,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,516 shares in the company, valued at $209,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 298.2% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,656,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 431.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,738,000 after purchasing an additional 529,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 445,087 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.