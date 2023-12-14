CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.02

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 1566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.
CVRx Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.32.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVRx
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.