CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.02

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 1566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

CVRx Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVRx Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVRx by 1,056.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 643,425 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth $7,116,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 1,118.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 468,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth about $3,624,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVRx during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.