CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

