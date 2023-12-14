CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $207.30

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $207.30 and last traded at $204.60, with a volume of 33228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.76 and its 200 day moving average is $166.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

