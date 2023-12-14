D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Up 12.5%

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 221,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 97,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

D-BOX Technologies Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.98.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

